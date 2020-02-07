Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump Attend Prayers Event for Tibetans

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump have attended a prayers event for the Tibetans and other religious prisoners. The rare union of the top leaders of the United States took place on Thursday morning at the National Prayer Breakfast. The prayers event saw addresses from both of the top leaders to convey their messages.

Ms. Pelosi and President Trump sitting near by at the event spoke at the event. While the president took to the podium and led the gathering in a prayer for “the poor and the persecuted.”, Ms. Pelosi’s first group in the message was the ‘Tibetan Buddhists”.

“Let us pray for the Panchen Lama and all the Tibetan Buddhists in prison in China or missing for following their faith,” Pelosi said as Trump closed his eyes and bowed his head in prayer.” Speaker Pelosi said in her address at the event.

Golok Jigme also attended the prayer breakfast this morning and was featured in a video that played during the event. He met with the co-chairs of the breakfast, Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., and Rep. Thomas Suozzi, D-NY.

United States leaders have been highly vocal against Chinese persecution against the Tibetan religion. While the Tibetan spiritual leader is a respected peace figure around the world today, China insists that the Dalai Lama has long been carrying anti-China activities. US has passed a law against Chinese officials to ban visa for those who deny entry for Americans to Tibet. China on the other hand appointed their own Panchen Lama, they claim to have authority in naming next Dalai Lama. It is totally a contrast to their principle of governance that does not provide religious freedom.

Share this on