Penpa Tsering Says Case 20 Now Closed, Time to Move On

The former Representative to North America, Mr. Penpa Tsering has said that the case number 20 is now close and it time to move on. In a final statement issued with regard to the high profile case in Tibetan exile, the plaintiff Penpa Tsering made a final statement on closure of the case after more than one year of trials.

Mr. Penpa Tsering lodged the defamation case against the Dr. Lobsang Sangay led cabinet of CTA in May 2018. This case has been popularly come to known as Case No 20, as given by the Tibetan court as per their record. The prosecutor asserted of “false charges” having leveled against him by the Cabinet while the cabinet pointed out 10 points explanation publicly published in ousting him from the Office of Tibet, Washington, Representative’s post in November 2017.

The Tibetan court on October 14 this year after a year long proceedings ordered the Cabinet to publish an apology in all the official news/information outlets in both Tibetan and English and directed the Cabinet to pay the fees of plaintiff’s lawyer in the amount of 98,000 rupees (1,400 USD approx) within one month. After a delay delay of one month, the cabinet issued their letter of apology as directed by the court on December 27 last year. Following that, Penpa Tsering organized a gathering to issue his final statement with regard to the case on January 5, 2020. He told at the gathering that the case is now closed and its time to move on. The public statement, held at a private venue after the Tibetan community members refused to let him use the community hall, was aimed at fulfilling the court’s order to both the plaintiff and the defendant to work towards bringing unity and harmony within the Tibetan community, according to Penpa Tsering. He also clarified that the lawsuit had nothing to do with regionalism politics rather it was for the proper functioning of the democracy.

