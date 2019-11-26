Renowned Tibetan Doctor Passed Away at the Age of 92

One of the most known Tibetan doctor, Dr. Yeshi Dhonden has passed away at the age of 92. According to the breaking reports, the Tibetan doctor who has been ill for sometime now has passed away on Tuesday. Dr. Yeshi Dhonden has been known world wide for his expertise in treating cancer patients at his small clinic in Dharamshala, India.

Dr. Yeshi Dhonden, who is a monk and a former physician to His Holiness the Dalai Lama for two decades was conferred with Padma Shri Award 2018 for his contribution in treating thousands of patients through his herbal medicines and diet based on Sowa Rigpa, the Traditional Tibetan Medicine at his clinic located at Mcleod Ganj.

Veteran Tibetan doctor received one of the highest civilian awards, the Padma Shri award from the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind during awards ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in March last year. The Tibetan doctor was among the 85 heroes of India to receive the country’s highest civilian honours, the Padma Awards.

Dr. Yeshi Dhonden retired from seeing patients from early part of this year. A notice was published from Dr. Dhonden’s clinic saying that he will no longer be seeing patients due to old age earlier this year. After a life long service towards long suffering patients of terminal illness through Tibetan medicine, he has sadly passed away. People from across the world are sending their condolences to his surviving family members.

