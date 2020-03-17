The Dalai Lama Temple Closed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the growing concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak, the Main Tibetan Temple called as Dalai Lama Temple in Dharamshala will remain closed. In a circular published by the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama (OHHDL) on Tuesday, the temple will be closed as a precautionary measure from the health scare gripping the world today.

The notice put on by the OHHDL on Tuesday announced that as a part of precautionary measures being taken by various authorities, the main temple in Mcleod Ganj which attracts thousands of visitors everyday will be closed from Wednesday until April 15.

“In view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, as well as precautionary measures being taken by various Indian government authorities, including the imposition of Section 144 by the Kangra District administration, the Main Tibetan Temple (Tsuglhakhang) will be closed from tomorrow until April 15 (subject to further notice). Thank you all for your understanding and cooperation.” said the notice.

The Gyuto Monastery, another prominent Tibetan monastery where the 17th Karmapa’s residence is located was closed since more than one week now. As per the Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 authorises the Executive Magistrate of any state or territory to issue an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area.

The Coronavirus outbreak that originated from Wuhan in China was declared as a pandemic by World Health Organisation after the infection could not be contained in China. As of today, the virus has now infected more than 1,80,000 people across 162 countries. It has claimed more than 7000 human lives and it continues to remain highly vulnerable across the world with the infection overwhelming the health care systems in many countries.

