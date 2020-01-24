Tibetan Artist Nominated At 2020 Queensland Music Awards

Tibetan artist is nominated at the 2020 Queensland Music Awards set to take place in March this year. A Tibetan song, Apo Gaga written and sung by Tenzin Choegyal is nominated in one of the seventeen categories of the Queensland Music Awards. The prestigious music awards supported by the local government recognizes various cultural heritages in the state.

Tibet2Timbuk2 is formed in 2008 is a world music super group of Tenzin Choegyal, Marcello Milani and Shen Flindell, who have created joyful new sounds that transcends cultural boundaries. They give live performances to present their musical masterpiece.

The Tibetan artist, Tenzin Choegyal was born in Tibet and escaped to India for exile. After completing his school from Tibetan Children’s Village in Dharamshala, move to Australia in the year 1991. He has since been engaged in Tibetan cultural arts and performances. Tenzin Choegyal organizes Tibet Festival to promote Tibet Issue and Tibetan culture.

