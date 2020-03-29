Tibetan Coronavirus Infection Rise to 5 After 2 New Cases in Europe

In the tragic stage of Coronavirus pandemic, the total number of Tibetan coronavirus infection cases come to 5. After three initial cases with two deaths, two more Tibetans one each from Swiss and Italy have contracted the virus. The President of Central Tibetan Administration informed the public on Saturday.

President Dr. Lobsang Sangay in his video message on Saturday explained that two more Tibetans in Europe are infected by Coronavirus. Although he did not reveal any further details, one Tibetan each in Swiss and Italy have been infected with the Chinese virus bringing the total case in the community to 5.

The first Tibetan infection case in Dharamshala, India unfortunately died but in a great relief, all those who came in contact with him are reported to have tested negative to the virus. Under the guideline of CTA, Tibetans in India are practicing social distancing and self quarantining. Around 500 Tibetans across India, with recent travels, even within India are being kept in quarantine for a period of 14 days as a precaution.

After death of Kashopa Jamyang Cheogyal, a renowned Tibetan scholar based in London and Tenzin Choemphel in Dharamsala, there are three active cases of COVID-19 infection in the exile Tibetan community, one each in France, Swiss and Italy. The Tibetan administration urges Tibetans to strictly follow precautionary measures of personal hygiene and social distancing.

The Coronavirus outbreak that originated from Wuhan in China was declared as a pandemic by World Health Organisation after the infection could not be contained in China. As of today, the virus has now infected more than 6,60,000 people from more than 180 countries. It has claimed more than 30,000 human lives and it continues to remain highly vulnerable across the world with the infection overwhelming the health care systems in many countries.

Share this on