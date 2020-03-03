Tibetan Schools Extend Holidays by 2 Months Amid Coronavirus Scare

The largest Tibetan educational institute in exile has extended the holidays by at least two months amid the coronavirus scare. The Tibetan Children’s Village has announced the extension of the winter vacation of their schools by another two months. Students below eight standard studying at its schools have been told to return home until further notice.

Head of the institute in a video interview has explained that it was a right time for them to the students remain with families as there is a risk the coronavirus outbreak in India. Mr. Thupten Dorjee has explained that the closure of schools is not intended to create panic but as a precautionary measure.

While the schools under the institute which has around 8000 students were opening after the winter vacations, the administration has told the parents to take all students below eighth standard back with them until mostly end of April which was also announced as indefinitely.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted that he reviewed the situation of coronavirus and the preparedness of India to deal with the global pandemic, assuring citizens that there was no reason to panic. His tweet came a day after two cases of novel Coronavirus emerged in India; one from nation’s capital and the other in Telangana. The total count of Indian patients has now gone up to five.

As coronavirus wrecked havoc from China, over the past more than one month, the outbreak has reached across 70 countries around the world with over 3,000 deaths reported worldwide and more than 89K confirmed cases worldwide. While the largest numbers are from China, South Korea is the worst affected outside China.

