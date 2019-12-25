Tibetans have Power of Truth to Win Over China: Dalai Lama

The Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama told that Tibetans have the power of truth while Chinese have power of guns. During the press briefing at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya, His Holiness said that the power of truth will triumph over the power of guns for the Tibetans in the long run.

On Wednesday morning, the 84 years old Tibetan spiritual leader made a pilgrimage to the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya. After offering prayers at the holy temple, he spoke with the press and told that while China has the power of guns, Tibetans have the power of truth. He explained that in the long run, the power of truth is stronger than that of guns.

“We have the power of truth. Chinese communists have the power of gun,” he said. “In the long run, power of truth is much stronger than power of gun.” said His Holiness the Dalai Lama according to the ANI report. He also explained that things are changing now with very increasing number of Chinese following Tibetan Buddhism in China.

“China is traditionally a Buddhist country with the biggest number of Buddhist population in China. Many of the Chinese are following Tibetan Buddhism. Three years ago, Peking University conducted a survey on the Buddhist population in China. Their report concluded that there are about 300 million Buddhists; many of these Buddhists are well educated. These are the official report and the number of Chinese Buddhist population is increasing ever since.” His Holiness added.

“So things are changing now. Moreover, many of the Chinese Buddhists consider Tibetan Buddhism as truly a Nalanda tradition and that tradition is very scientific religion,”

Yesterday His Holiness arrived in Bodhgaya and he will give five days of teaching here. On January 2, His Holiness will give teachings on Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo’s Thirty-Seven Practices of a Bodhisattva (laklen sodunma). On January 3, His Holiness will confer an Avalokiteshvera Initiation (chenresig wang). On January 4, 5 & 6 His Holiness will complete The Wheel of Teachings on Manjushri Empowerments (jamyang Choekhor) based on its proximal lineage that he began in Bodhgaya in December 2018. The venue will be at the Kalachakra Teaching Ground.

Share this on