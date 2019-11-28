Young Tibetan Dies Burning Self in Protest Against China

Another young Tibetan has died of burning self in protesting against the Chinese repression in Tibet. The Tibetan youth is reported to have committed the unfortunate act of protest by self immolation on Wednesday evening Amdo region of Tibet and he has succumbed to the injuries of the burn.

Yonten is a young man just 24 years old committed self immolation in the Ngaba town, Amdo region of occupied China on Wednesday afternoon. According to the sources, Yonten could not survive the injuries and has died. The local Chinese authorities has heightened their restrictions in the region following the incident.

The young Tibetan who is a former monk protested against China’s policies on Tibet. The local Chinese authorities has taken charge of the deceased body and the family has no information on it. Since the 2008 unrest in Tibet against the Chinese occupation, more than 160 Tibetans have committed self immolation as a last resort to extend their grievances non-violently to the world.

Yonten has become the 165th Tibetan to burn oneself in protest against the Chinese occupation of Tibet, calling for the return of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Tibet since 2008. These Tibetans either young or old, men or women, monk or lay, equivocally raise slogans calling for the return of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and human rights for Tibetans despite themselves being engulfed in deadly fire!

