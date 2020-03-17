Coronavirus Outbreak: Tibetan Parliament in Exile Session Curtailed to 1 Day

Due to impact of Coronavirus outbreak, the Tibetan Parliament in Exile session has been curtailed to just one day. The planned ten day budget session of the exile parliament is being carried out within one day due to the health scare affecting world wide. There are more than 120 confirmed cases of the virus infection in the host country India.

In view of the prevailing health crisis, the Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile today announced that the Budget session of the 16th Tibetan parliament, primarily scheduled for ten days from 17 to 27 March, would be convened for one day on 17 March, according to the report by official website of Central Tibetan Administration.

As per the edicts of the Charter of the Tibetans in Exile that dictates the Parliament to convene a parliamentary session within a period of six months and particularly, for the budget session to convened before the new financial year from 1 April 2020, Speaker said the decision has been made to hold the Budget session over one day, added the report.

The Coronavirus outbreak that originated from Wuhan in China was declared as a pandemic by World Health Organisation after the infection could not be contained in China. As of today, the virus has now infected more than 1,80,000 people across 162 countries. It has claimed more than 7000 human lives and it continues to remain highly vulnerable across the world with the infection overwhelming the health care systems in many countries.

